You’re at your favorite golf course. You raise your arms for a powerful swing when sharp pain radiates from your shoulder. You get up early for a morning run, but a strong ache from your knee makes you second-guess the endeavor. Seeking treatment for your joint pain can be easy with Baylor Scott and White Health, so there is no need to put it off.

Jeffery Sodl, MD, on the medical staff at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center – McKinney, says that the most common shoulder conditions are rotator cuff problems and arthritis. These conditions can be caused by normal wear and tear related to trauma, falls, heavy lifting, high-impact sports and age. Dr. Sodl also adds that it can be difficult to assess when your pain is severe enough to seek care from a doctor.

“We believe that when shoulder pain interrupts daily activities and particularly when it interferes with sleep, that is a good indication that it’s time to get checked,” Dr. Sodl says.

Surgery to help correct these issues is based on the individual. “There are many facets that play into the decision [to pursue surgery or not], including the degree of disability from the shoulder pain, the cause of the shoulder pain, the treatment that is necessary to solve the problem and the success (or failure) of conservative management strategies,” says Dr. Sodl.

When it comes to resolving knee and shoulder pain, there are similar strategies.

Sean Haslam, MD, on the medical staff at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Centennial often treats knee injuries and sports-related injuries. He explained that knee pain can sometimes be treated with home remedies. “Trying over-the-counter anti-inflammatories like Ibuprofen can be helpful in alleviating pain,” says Dr. Haslam, “Stretching, and application of a cold compress can be helpful home remedies to try before seeing a doctor.”

But sometimes home remedies are not enough.

“If the pain is limiting regular activities, like taking a shower, it is time to check in with your doctor,” says Dr. Sodl.

Often, arthritis is the cause behind your joint pain.

Khalid Yousuf, MD, East Region Hip/Knee Director on the medical staff at Baylor Scott & White Health, specializes in treating hip and knee pain related to age. “Arthritis is the thinning of cartilage lining in the joint. Over time, the joint eventually becomes bone on bone which can cause pain and discomfort in patients,” says Dr. Yousuf.

According to Dr. Yousuf, there are multiple ways to treat and manage the pain of arthritis which includes injections, physical therapy, and surgery. He said that injections, such as steroid shots or platelet-rich plasma shots and stem cell shots (PRP shots) can help. “These shots don’t grow cartilage. They do minimize pain,” says Dr. Yousuf.

Physical therapy is also a good first step. “Physical therapy helps retrain body movement,” says Dr. Yousuf. “Physical therapists help make sure we are doing things that help our joint movement. Guidance can help you be more functional.”

Surgery should only be considered when the first lines of treatment, therapy and injections, are no longer helping and there is little mobility with the joint. “Surgery has become less invasive than it was twenty years ago,” says Dr. Yousuf. “We can do operations without cutting muscle. General joint surgery can take less than an hour so patients can go home the same day.”

Whether you’re experiencing shoulder, knee or hip pain, you don’t have to put it off any longer. Get back to enjoying the activities you love sooner by scheduling an appointment with Baylor Scott & White Health for specialized care that considers your lifestyle.