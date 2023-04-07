You’re invited to a one-of-a-kind evening featuring a decadent dinner and a murder mystery to solve. Bourbon & Banter, the eclectic speakeasy located in the underground level of The Statler in downtown Dallas is hosting their own murder mystery dinner.

Solve the mystery of the Billionaires’ Club Masquerade Ball by gathering information, trading clues with fellow guests and solving the crime at the center of the ball before the masked killer gets away.

The dress code of the evening includes evening wear, ball gowns, Venetian masks, suits and tuxes. Guests should get ready for a glamorous evening of mystery and intrigue!

The menu features an amuse of compressed watermelon with a honey sesame drizzle. A first course with beef marrow bone with roasted red peppers, goat cheese mashed potatoes and crispy pork belly. The second course will be a pan-seared sea bass with a blood orange beurre blanc and lemon herb risotto. The evening will end with a dessert course of strawberry shortcake with macerated strawberries.

Tables are available for groups of two, four and six guests. Tickets include admission and a four-course chef-prepared dinner plus a non-alcoholic beverage. A full bar will also be available for guests. Table prices are $160 for two guests, $320 for four guests and $420 for six guests.

Join Bourbon & Banter for their Midnight at the Masquerade: A Murder Mystery Dinner on Thursday, April 27. This exclusive event has limited seating, so tickets must be purchased in advance at Eventbrite.com. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and dinner and the show will begin at 7 p.m.

Bourbon & Banter, is located inside The Statler at 1914 Commerce St., Dallas, TX 75201. Further details on this and other events at Bourbon & Banter can be found at BourbonAndBanterDallas.com.