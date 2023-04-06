My Possibilities (MP), a Plano-based nonprofit dedicated to assisting adults with Intellectual and/or Developmental Disabilities (IDD), is in the process of preparing for its upcoming Community Ball, scheduled to take place at the beginning of May.

The annual gala brings together local residents, business owners and community leaders for a night full of celebration and fun, with all of the proceeds going towards supporting MP’s yearly programming for individuals with IDD.

This year’s event will feature live music, a silent auction, a mystery prize draw, enthralling games of the coin-flip classic Heads or Tails, and more for attendees to participate in.

The theme of the fundraising gala is “HIP starry Night”, which MP says is in reference to the “glowing spirit and vibrant nature” of the nonprofit’s Hugely Important People — also known as “HIPsters” — with which the organization serves every day.

Partnering with My Possibilities in the upcoming event is Berry Family Services, a disability services and support organization based out of Rowlett, Texas.

“Berry Family Services is proud to partner with My Possibilities in hosting this year’s HIP starry Night Community Ball. Our collaboration is vital in promoting independence, dignity, personal growth, and inclusion in the community,” says Katie Beth Massengill, Community Services Manager with Berry Family Services.

The organization announced that this year’s Community Ball chairs tasked with putting together the event are Ryan and Lauren Lamb. Ryan is the current treasurer on the MP Foundation Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to be hosting My Possibilities’ Community Ball this year,” said Ryan and Lauren Lamb. “It’s a chance for everyone to come together and celebrate all that makes our community shine! With the HIP starry Night theme, we hope to showcase the creativity and vibrancy of our HIPsters and create an unforgettable experience for everyone who attends.”

The Community Ball will be taking place on May 6, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Hyatt Regency Dallas.

The event dress code is black tie optional, with a hint of celestial sparkle and flair encouraged.

Tickets for the Community Ball can be found at the event website. For more information about My Possibilities, head over to the organization’s website.