Six local North Texas students are set to compete in a tailgate-themed culinary competition, Taste of the Cowboys Youth Challenge.

The event will take place at the AT&T Stadium on April 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., brought together by the Dallas Cowboys and Dairy Max.

Taste Of The Cowboys Youth Challenge is an annual Iron Chef and Chopped-inspired competition where students chefs prepare and are judged on a three-course meal creation.

The meals must be tailgate-themed and the student chefs must use ingredients that are commonly donated to the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), as well as a mystery basket of surprise ingredients.

Dairy is one of the most requested but least donated item to food pantries. The competition will also aim to highlight the need of dairy to the NTFB.

The event spotlights six North Texas high school students from the following local schools:

Arlington ISD – Dan Dipert Career + Technical Center

Cedar Hill ISD – Cedar Hill High School

Dallas ISD – Skyline High School

Frisco ISD – Frisco Career Technical Education Center – The Frisco Impastas

Lewisville ISD – Technology, Exploration and Career Center – West

Mansfield ISD – Ben Barber Innovation Academy

The student’s creations will be judged by a panel of culinary experts and Dallas Cowboys alumni players. Competition winners will earn grant money for their schools and all students will also receive a gift card from Albertsons Tom Thumb to use in stocking their own school’s kitchens.

Play-by-play of the culinary event will be provided by Robbie Owens, news anchor and reporter for CBS Texas News Channel 11 and Kristi Scales, Dallas Cowboys sideline reporter and anchor for CBS Sports Radio 105.3 The Fan.

The event is being held with support from Legends Hospitality, Albertsons Tom Thumb and Otterbox.

Four Dallas Cowboys alumni players — including Kenny Gant, Bradie James, Joe Looney and Danny McCray — will also be preparing a special menu for the families of the student chefs to enjoy.

The youth culinary event is part of the Dallas Cowboys Taste of the Cowboys partnership with the NTFB. The Taste of the Cowboys relationship has raised nearly $4.5 million and provided more than 13 million meals for food-insecure children in the local community.

The AT&T Stadium is located at East Platform, 1 AT&T Way in Arlington. For more information, click here.