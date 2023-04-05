Forty-three acres in McKinney will soon be transformed into 104 residential lots. The developer has been looking at McKinney for some time now.

According to Candy’sDirt.com, Corson Cramer Development recently purchased 43-acres of land at the northeast corner of Weston Road and Trinity Falls Parkway in McKinney, Texas.

The developer plans to work with Perry Homes to build 104 residential lots on the North Texas site.

Corson Cramer Development, which is based in Dallas, purchased the land from Hicks III Investments Inc. The site is located in McKinney’s extra-territorial jurisdiction (ETJ), which will allow developers to work closely with city officials.

“With this project being located within McKinney’s ETJ, it allowed us to work with the City of McKinney with confidence and certainty of outcome. McKinney staff is available, collaborative and focused on quality of development,” said Larry Corson, co-founder and managing director of Corson Cramer Development.

The company intends to break ground on the site by the end of this year, but the residential lots are expected to be available sometime in 2025.

According to representatives from Corson Cramer Development, McKinney has been a target for the company for quite some time, and the builders are looking forward to the development. This project will be Corson Cramer Development’s sixth land acquisition and the first of 2023.

“McKinney continues to be a highly valued city in which to live,” Cramer said. “It offers much of what new homebuyers are seeking including proximity to multiple job centers, including McKinney itself, excellent schools, unique shopping and dining options, extensive city parks and trails, beautiful neighborhoods, and convenient freeway access to I75, SH121, and Highway 380.”

The company’s other land acquisitions include North Sky, Cross Creek Meadows, Ten Mile Creek in Celina and South Oak in Lakewood Village. For more information, click here.