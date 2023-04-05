It’s always hard to decide where to live. But assessing a location’s affordability and beauty is more important than ever when making the big decision. But where is the most beautiful? And affordable? A new ranking shows just that.

According to Travel + Leisure (via KDAF), both big cities and small towns have their own unique charms, but some areas are better to live in than others. And Dallas-Fort Worth ranked well — coming in at seventh on the list of most beautiful and affordable cities in the U.S. In fact, it was the only area in Texas that made the final cut.

Here is the full ranking:

Hickory, North Carolina Grand Rapids, Michigan Greenville, South Carolina Louisville, Kentucky Knoxville, Tennessee St. Louis, Missouri Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina South Bend, Indiana Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Travel + Leisure said that Dallas and Fort Worth work strongly together to create a unique experience for any home buyer or visitor. The site highlights Dallas’ energetic downtown energy and immersive arts district, while Fort Worth takes you back in time with the daily Stockyards cattle drive and impressive cultural district.

The vacation and travel site says Dallas and Fort Worth are “cities that attract singles and young professionals to their continually expanding job markets and stunning skylines.” And as the cities continue to grow, so do businesses and more opportunities.

In both cities walking and biking trails, nightlife and innovative restaurants make for a great place to live and play. But working is also well rounded in the cities — DFW maintained median housing costs of about $394,400 of good value for its median household incomes.

Travel + Leisure used the U.S. News & World Report to evaluate the impact the cost of living, median monthly rent, median home price in relation to the national median and quality of life have on a city.