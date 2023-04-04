The North Texas Scarborough Renaissance Festival kicks off its 42nd season this Saturday, April 8, 2023, by offering free kids admission, a senior discount and Easter festivities.

Easter festivities will include the all-new children’s Easter egg roll at 1:30 p.m. each day at the Royal Pavilion and children’s Easter scavenger hunt through the Festival site each day. Scavenger Hunt maps can be picked up at the exit gate. There will also be a Renaissance Easter service at noon on Sunday, April 9th.

Up to three, kids 12 and under, can get in free with each paid adult (kids 4 and under are always free). Seniors (65+) get a $10 discount when they purchase their tickets at the gate.

“We are very proud to have been recently voted as the #1 Favorite Renaissance Festival in the Country in the 18th annual Renaissance Festival awards!” says Helaine Thompson, Director of Marketing and Communications. “It is a tremendous honor and we feel that it is a testament to the hundreds of performers, artisans, participants, vendors, and employees that have made Scarborough such an amazing place. We hope that everyone will join us for our 2023 season. Come see what you’ve been missing!”

Each weekend of the Festival has a different theme: Artisan’s Showcase (4/15 and 4/16), Viking & Ale Weekend (4/22 and 4/23; Live the Fantasy & Spring Celebration (4/29 and 4/30); Celtic Weekend (5/6 and 5/7); Celebrating Chivalry Weekend (5/13 and 5/14); Legends of the Seas (5/20 and 5/21); and the Last Huzzah (5/28, 5/29 and 5/30).

Each themed weekend also has a variety of special events and activities including the all-new children’s Easter egg roll (4/8 and 4/9), all-new ‘It’s A Royal Wedding’ (4/15 and 4/16), costume contests, special entertainment and the return of the Chocolate Sensations Tasting Event (21+) on May 13 and 14.

Visitors 21 and older can enjoy adult beverages at the 12 pubs and taverns and get a taste of the new custom blended mead from North Texas’ Breaking Brew Meadery as well.

Single day tickets for the 2023 season are $37 at the gate for adults (13+) and $17 for kids (five-12) and kids four and under are always free. Single day discount tickets are available at North Texas Tom Thumb and Albertsons stores. For more information visit www.SRFestival.com.