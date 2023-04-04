Sip wine and snack on food pairings as you stroll through the Shops at Highland Village later this month, benefiting the Communities in Schools North Texas (CISNT).

Local residents are invited to take part in the Sip and Stroll event on Thursday, April 13. The event will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Shops at Highland Village, an outdoor lifestyle shopping center.

Throughout the evening, guests are invited to stroll throughout the village and sample various wines and food pairings, provided by Whole Foods Market. Guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of free entertainment including a photo booth, caricature artist, fortune teller and a live DJ.

Tickets will not be required for entry, but attendees are encouraged to make a charitable donation to the event’s charity partner, CISNT.

The CISNT is part of the nation’s largest organization dedicated to empowering students at-risk to stay in school and on a path to a brighter future. CISNT’s impact extends across six districts in North Texas, supporting more than 5,000 Kindergarten to grade 12 students.

Working directly inside school campuses, CISNT provides critical support to K-12 students across Denton, Wise and Cooke Counties, partnering with seven local school districts, including:

Bridgeport ISD

Denton ISD

Gainesville ISD

Lake Dallas ISD

Lewisville ISD

Northwest ISD

The first 250 guests who make a $12 donation at the April 13 event will receive an exclusive goody bag, a commemorative wine glass as well as food pairings around the property.

The Shops at Highland Village are located at 1701 Shoal Creek, Suite 245 in Highland Village. Check-in for the event will be in Central Park, across the street from Barnes and Noble.

The complex features more than 60 upscale national retailers, local boutiques, dining and personal services. For more information, click here.