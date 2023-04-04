Dallas and Collin counties will receive $22 million to assist in ending homelessness. The amount increased by 20% in annual funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

On March 28, 2023, HUD announced $2.8 billion in Continuum of Care (CoC) Competition Awards for thousands of homeless service and housing programs across the U.S. About $134 million is headed to more than 230 programs across Texas.

“Helping people move into stable housing from temporary shelters and encampments on the streets is essential to ending homelessness,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge in an official statement. “Working with our local partners, these Continuum of Care program grants, deliver communities the resources they need. Together we can work toward a world where no one experiences the tragedy and indignity of homelessness.”

According to The Dallas Morning News, funding will go toward about 30 programs, including lease renewals, rapid rehousing initiatives and permanent supportive housing programs and services. Dallas and Collin counties will receive more federal funding than other counties because the local homeless response system showed it can more effectively rehouse people and meet the needs of unhoused neighbors.

The All Neighbors Coalition, comprised of over 130 local organizations focused on solving homelessness in North Texas, will receive the funding through the yearly “continuum of care” program.

“This annual competitive funding process adds necessary financial capacity to our overall community, allowing us to further many of our system goals by providing housing and supportive services for our unhoused neighbors,” President and CEO of Housing Forward Joli Angel Robinson said.

The annual funding awards build on a $315 million package of resources that HUD awarded in January to help communities address homelessness. The awards will assist in benefitting programs focused on equity and evidence-based solutions highlighted in the Biden administration’s federal plan to prevent and end homelessness.

“The Biden-Harris Administration plan sets a goal of reducing homelessness by 25% by 2025 and ultimately ending it,” a statement from HUD said.