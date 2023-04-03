Local patrons are invited to explore the art of food and wine pairing as the Lombardi Cucina Italiana hosts an exclusive wine pairing event.

The Banfi Wine Pairing Dinner will take place on April 13 at the Lombardi Cucina Italiana in Frisco. The restaurant’s sommelier has carefully selected a Banfi wine to complement each course in the five-course event menu.

The wines will aim to highlight the flavors of the restaurant’s classic Italian dishes that are made using high-quality, locally sourced ingredients.

The event menu will feature a Tuscan-style tomato and bread salad, traditional roman oxtail sauce ragu, pan fried foie gras and dark chocolate creme brulee.

Event organizers suggest the dinner is appropriate for both a seasoned wine connoisseur, as well as those that simply appreciate the finer things in life.

The dinner will begin with a cocktail greeting at 6:30 pm, followed by a five-course wine pairing dinner at 7:00 pm.

Owners of Lombardi Cucina Italiana describe the restaurant as a celebration of authentic Italian cuisine with a modern touch. Its regular menu offers a wide array of pasta, fish, meats and produce.

Along with a vast selection of wine, Lombardi Cucina Italiana also offers a curated selection of handcrafted cocktails.

The restaurant’s atmosphere aims to remind patrons of an open air villa in Italy surrounded by olive trees, Italian marble and Venetian Chandeliers.

Reservations for the event are priced at $135+ per person, and seating is limited.

Lombardi Cucina Italiana is located at 6655 Winning Circle Drive in Frisco. For more information and to make a reservation, click here.