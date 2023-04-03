Anna, Texas will soon get an upscale apartment complex, The Quinn. Work recently started on the site, and developers estimate the community will be complete by January 2025. It has a Texas-shaped pool.

In September 2022, building permits were approved for the multi-family apartment complex. Preliminary work started on the 317-unit, four-story apartment complex at 125 S. Standridge Blvd. According to the Dallas Business Journal, the apartment community is part of a larger development.



The Anna Village site connects to the U.S. Highway 75 frontage road. Other parts of the five-acre site will be developed for restaurants, retail and office use. The Quinn project will be the first phase of a mixed-use development called Anna Village, built by Colleyville-based Beall Development. Rent pricing for the apartment community was not released.



The complex’s name pays tribute to the founding of Anna.

“It is believed that the town was named for Anna Quinlan, the daughter of a (Houston & Texas Central Railway) superintendent who built the railroad through the town,” Beall Development said.



The Quinn will feature a dog park, lazy river and a resort-style pool shaped like Texas. A putting green and lawn games will also be part of the courtyard, which the apartments will surround. Other amenities include club and lounge areas, a fitness center, private offices for residents and a mix of garages and other covered parking for residents.



United Design Architects, based in Addison, designed The Quinn. Spring Valley Construction Co. of Dallas is the general contractor for the apartments, with Simmons Bank providing financing for the project.

Like other Collin County cities, Anna is growing considerably. The city’s population is expected to grow from 20,243 in 2021 to roughly 45,000 by 2030, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Anna is the 9th fastest growing city in North Texas and has a median new home value of $249,000.