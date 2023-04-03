The Tarrant Area Food Bank is The Lucky One as Taylor Swift donated money to the Texas food bank ahead of her three shows at nearby AT&T Stadium in Arlington on March 31 through April 2.

This is Nothing New as Swift has made other charitable donations to other food banks in cities across her tour dates. Bringing good Karma, she made donations to the Arizona Food Bank Network before her Glendale, Ariz., concert as well as, Three Square in Las Vegas on her recent Las Vegas stop.

The Fort Worth-based Tarrant Area Food Bank didn’t disclose the amount of the gift from the Superstar, but the food bank did jokingly announce a rebranding of the food bank as the Taylor Area Food Bank on their social media pages.

The food bank tapped into their inner Swift with easter eggs of their own in each post. One post included food in each color of her 10 albums.

Long Story Short, the food bank thanked Swift for the Happiness this will bring to local families as the gift will help many in the North Texas area. Tarrant Area Food Bank distributes food to pantries in 13 counties in North Texas, serving around 1,000,000 meals each week.

“We want to thank Taylor for this gift, and for caring about people who may not know where their next meal will come from in the Tarrant Area,” Julie Butner, president and CEO of the Tarrant Area Food Bank, said in a statement.

AT&T Stadium served as a location for many to receive free meals from the food bank during the holiday season and the pandemic.

And if you were able to snag tickets to this past weekend’s show, we hope you had the chance to Shake It Off during Swift’s Eras Tour Wonderland.