Whether by car or plane, there’s a sense of adventure for what is ahead — from the food we will eat to the places we will see. Traveling is magical. At least, the idea of it.



But the reality? Travel plans always seem to spiral into some sort of stressful situation. Packing, planning, booking and everything else can be overwhelming. We want travel to be fun. So do you. Local Profile reached out to eight people in the Collin County community to get their take and advice on everything travel related.

Downs is a long-time Plano resident with a history of service to the community and non-profit organizations serving North Texas. A past City of Plano council member, Downs currently chairs the Planning and Zoning Commission. He is also a managing partner in Downs Fisher Financial located in Plano and a financial advisor of 25 years.

Where is your favorite road trip destination in Texas?

Big Bend National Park.

What do you consider “essential” when packing?

My camera.

What is your favorite transportation method?

In Texas, driving my truck. I get to see the land plus consume great audiobooks!

How can you save money while traveling?

Be flexible and keep in mind that the primary use for the hotel is a place to lay your head at night, not luxury.

What do you look for when booking a vacation?

Locations that offer historic significance and great photo ops.

What travel hack or tip do you follow?

Use a mileage card for everything … taking our fourth European trip this summer … all paid for with miles.

What is your favorite road trip snack?

Peanut Butter M&Ms.

What is your most memorable trip in Texas?

My first trip to Big Bend. Outside Texas? Most recently, 3 weeks in Italy with Chris. If we consider all trips I’ve ever taken I’d say my very first trip to Saudi Arabia in 1978 at the age of 16. First time flying — flew by myself — Dallas to Houston to Montreal to Amsterdam to Dhahran.

How do you pass the time on road trips?

Audiobooks! Highly recommend The Innovators, One Summer: America in 1927. On the plane — audiobooks, puzzles on my iPad, writing and movies if the flight is a long one.

Are there any hidden gems you’ve come across on a Texas road trip?

Visit Albany and have lunch at Vintage Vanilla (soda shop) then run up north about 20 minutes to Ft. Griffin Historic Site. Featured in the 1883 Series and once home to the Earp’s, Doc Holiday and others. A great historic location.

How do you decide where to go?

Outside of business or photography workshops, it’s usually a discussion with Chris about where she’d like to go or auction offerings at non-profit fundraisers.

Do you have any favorite camping or hiking destinations in Texas?

Chisos Basin in Big Bend — the Lost Mine Trail.

What time of year do you prefer to go on vacation?

Anytime!

Do you have any upcoming travel plans?

2023 is shaping up to be a busy travel year. Including work, workshops and pleasure/vacation: North Carolina, Norway, Oregon Coast, Cabo, Arizona, New York, Spain, Italy, Washington D.C., New Mexico, Montana/Wyoming, New Jersey, Arkansas and perhaps Mexico.

To find out more about travel in and out of Texas visit Local Profile’s latest issue.