A new upscale steak and seafood concept, Trick Rider, will open soon at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort at 4341 PGA Parkway, Frisco, TX 75033. The restaurant was announced as the most recent addition to the PGA’s eateries.

The restaurant will pay homage to famed rodeo trick riders and Texas culture. The restaurant was also inspired by Sydna Yokley Woodyard, a champion rodeo trick rider, a quarter horse breeder and founder of the American Quarter Horse Association. Woodyard was a Texas native and was raised on a ranch.

Executive Chef, Joshua Hasho has more than 24 years of experience in the hospitality industry and worked with the Omni team since 2012. He started an Omni career as the Executive Chef at Omni Chicago, gained resort experience at Omni Interlocken in Colorado and was most recently Executive Chef at Omni Barton Creek Resort.

Hasho says the menu will focus on “creating an authentic Texas dining experience through a thoughtful selection of the best cuts of meat available including a grand wagyu beef tasting, an extensive raw bar selection, east coast oysters, select shellfish from Australia, Hawaii and other spots around the globe flown in fresh daily.”

Trick Rider’s menu will also highlight a variety of wines and cocktails, however, no set menu was released.

‘The curated beverage program complements the food beautifully with luxury wines, distilled spirits and handcrafted cocktails, Hasho said.”

The 16-foot long and 9-foot high, 1,500-pound, crystal horse chandelier stands out of the Trick Rider space. Affixed to the ceiling that is designed to emulate a star-filled Texas sky, the showpiece was designed by Jeffrey Beers International and consists of 4,075 bohemian cut crystal beads carefully arranged on stainless steel wires.

The restaurant will also feature stitched leather Texas stars on the back of banquets, art of female trick riders, walnut herringbone floors and cognac leather and fabrics.

The restaurant will seat 115 in the dining room, 22 at a horseshoe-shaped bar and 15 in a private dining room.

The restaurant is expected to open on May 2, 2023 and will serve dinner only.