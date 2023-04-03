In a unanimous decision, the McKinney Independent School District (ISD) Board of Trustees approved a petition to increase the alcohol-free zone nearby district property from 300 feet to 1000 feet.

According to the Dallas Metro News, the petition — the petition, which was facilitated by district documents and complies with the Texas Alcoholics Beverage Code — will be submitted to Collin County Commissioners for consideration.

If approved by the commissioners, the petition would make it illegal to sell alcohol within a 1000-foot radius around all district properties, which includes school premises, sports fields, libraries, administrative buildings, etc. Currently, the alcohol-free radius is 300 feet.

The purpose of the proposed alcohol-free zone expansion would be to ensure the safety of students, employees and guests. The alcohol-free zone would also demonstrate the school district’s dedication to fostering a safe and healthy environment for all residents.

The Commissioners Court could implement rules governing the sale of alcoholic drinks up to 300 feet from a public or private school, church or a public hospital, in line with the Texas Alcoholics Beverage Code. In such a scenario, if the board of trustees decided to petition the court, the alcohol-free zone around public schools could be expanded to 1000 feet (via Dallas Metro News).

The McKinney ISD Board of Trustees will submit the petition to Collin County Commissioners sometime in the immediate future, but no date has been set. If accepted, the new 1,000 ft. alcohol-free zone will be officially adopted and enforced.