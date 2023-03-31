Are you ready for it? Ticket-holding Swifties from Texas and beyond will gather at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for The Eras Tour this weekend. You’re not out of the woods yet, so read on to find out how to make the best of the next three days.

Traffic

Traffic in Arlington is going to be treacherous. A combination of The Eras Tour, Texas Rangers game, general North Texas traffic and more will have roads backed up. If you are hoping to snag merch or tailgate the concert, leave plenty of time to get to the stadium.

Parking

AT&T offered a variety of parking options for guests, and we recommend purchasing before the show. The Arlington ISD Center for Visual & Performing Arts now offers parking at their facility for games and other events. A round-trip shuttle from restaurants downtown will also take you right to AT&T Stadium:

J. Gilligans Bar & Grill

Grease Monkey

Cartel Taco Bar

Mavericks Bar & Grill

Bag Policy

If you are worried about where to store your friendship bracelets and red lipstick, don’t. The stadium allows bags and purses. But only some are permitted inside:

Clear tote – plastic, vinyl or PVC that is 12” x 6” x 12” or smaller

Plastic storage bag – clear, one-gallon, re-sealable

Small clutch purse – approximately the size of a hand, no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”

Portable Chargers

We know your phone batteries will not last long, especially after taking hundreds of pictures and videos. The stadium does allow portable chargers, but the battery must not be easily removable.

Merch

If you saw the insane lines at previous shows, or yesterday in Arlington, you know long lines are nothing new. Merchandise is available for both Swift and opening acts, but be prepared to wait in line for several hours. If you can’t tolerate it, some of the same items can be found at taylorswift.com.

Tickets

If you are the lucky one and managed secure tickets for the show. All tickets for the Arlington shows are mobile-app-only, purchased through SeatGeek. Make sure to have the app downloaded prior to arrival, in case service lags on the internet browser.

If you are going with a group — after all, it’s nice to have a friend — make sure each person downloads the app and transfer tickets to every person. AT&T is strict about seating arrangements, so the ticket will need to be shown before entering the stadium and every time you leave your seat.

Eat and Drink

AT&T is card only, no cash, so leave any paper money at home. Lines are expected to be long for food and drinks, but the stadium has a variety of eats and drinks. The Cowboys app can also be downloaded and food can be brought directly to your seat for an extra fee.

Arlington spent a great deal of time and effort to welcome Swift and her team to the city. From a special key to the city to a massive “Taylor Swift Way” sign, the singer is likely to feel at home in the Lone Star State.