This past week was the grand opening of Studio by Sally, a new hair salon concept that was created by hair care company Sally Beauty.

The recently-opened salon retailer — which is based out of Denton, Texas — offers a variety of professional-quality hair color and beauty products, but in a unique way.

Studio by Sally provides shoppers with hands-on education through its “teaching salon” concept, where licensed stylist-educators not only assist customers with finding the right products, but also teaching them how to properly apply the products, offer advice on customization and styling, etc.

In designing the concept for Studio by Sally, Sally Beauty says that it drew inspiration from the growing trend of customers doing their own hair, taking on a more DIY (do it yourself) approach to the business.

“Consumers today are creative and savvy,” said Sally Beauty President John Goss. “They know they can achieve great hair at home and are hungry for knowledge to help them do it. It’s in our DNA to empower consumers and help grow their confidence when it comes to coloring and caring for their hair. We created Studio By Sally to help take them to the next level in their DIY hair journeys.”

According to Sally Beauty, the salon retailer was designed with education at the forefront, incorporating informative and curated touchpoints all around the store to help customers with their shopping experience.

“We wanted to help our consumers learn while they navigate and shop our vast assortment of professional-quality products,” said Brenda Rutenber, Sally Beauty’s Group Vice President of Stores.

“For example, a textured hair care aisle offers a prompt to help consumers discover their curl type, and the aisle of lighteners leads with helpful techniques for using hair bleach. Each area was designed to provide helpful DIY education throughout the shopping journey.”

Sally Beauty says that it plans on opening five additional Studio by Sally locations by the end of this year.

To learn more about Studio by Sally, head over to sallybeauty.com/studio-by-sally.