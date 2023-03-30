With the weather warming up in North Texas, luxury hotel The Joule announced it will launch its pool season on April 1, 2023.

The Joule — which is located in the heart of downtown Dallas — is home to a unique swimming pool that has garnered a lot of interest on social media. The featured eight-foot cantilevered pool is designed in an eye-catching way where a portion hangs off the edge of the hotel’s 10th floor.

The thrilling design gives people the opportunity to swim over top of the street below and also offers a stunning 360-degree view of the city, which has led to it being named as the third most popular American pool on TikTok, according to a study from BonusFinder.com.

In addition to the swimming structure itself, the pool offers a number of private cabanas built for both small and large groups of guests and features a bar that provides a variety of eats and beverages — including the bar’s signature coconut margarita.

Guests of the hotel will have complimentary entry to the pool for the duration of their stay and exclusive access to the pool and cabana reservations every Saturday.

Outside of Saturdays, non-hotel guests will have the ability to come enjoy the swimming area by purchasing a $50 day pass and/or reserving a cabana through hotel reservation website Resort Pass.

Small cabanas (for two people) are available for $175 (plus tax/gratuity) on Sundays through Fridays and $300 on Saturdays. The reservation includes a bottle of sparkling wine, complimentary water bottles and valet service.

Large cabanas (for six-to-eight guests) are $350 every Sundays through Friday and $500 on Saturdays, and includes everything offered for the small cabanas, in-addition to a refreshing pitcher of the signature cocktail.

Deal-seeking guests can take advantage of The Joule’s new summer package. Called “Sun, Swim + Stay”, this package gives guests 15% off of one overnight stay, a small cabana with a free bottle of sparkling wine and more.

To learn more, visit The Joule website.