This week, the PGA of America and Omni PGA Frisco Resort named Monument Realty as the official title sponsor of the new PGA District in Frisco.

Scheduled to open on May 2, the newly-named Monument Realty PGA District — located between the Omni PGA Frisco Resort and the Home of the PGA of America — is a unique destination that features a full list of engaging experiences and activities that are sure to impress both golfers and non-golfers alike.

For avid golf fans looking to practice various aspects of their game, the PGA District will include both a two-acre putting course and a 10-hole par-3 course. As well, the district also offers a PGA Coaching Center, which provides visitors with golf mentoring, club fitting and more from PGA Professionals.

In addition to golf offerings, the PGA District will also have a variety of restaurants, shopping areas, and kid’s play places that the public can enjoy, which includes Lounge by Topgolf, Margaret’s Cones & Cups, Gimme Toys and the PGA Shop, to name a few.

“The Monument Realty PGA District at PGA Frisco will serve as a must-see destination for our guests from around the world and local residents to enjoy a one-of-a-kind golf, retail and entertainment experience,” said PGA of America Chief Commercial Officer Jeff Price.

Along with being named as the title sponsor, the Frisco-based Monument Realty was announced as the PGA of America’s official “Real Estate and Luxury Real Estate” partner.

Since it was founded in 2017, the North Texas real estate company already became the official real estate company for a number of professional sports organizations. In addition to the PGA of America of recent, Monument Realty is also partnered with the Texas Rangers, the Dallas Cowboys and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

“Monument is thrilled to continue building relationships with highly respected organizations and brands across Dallas-Fort Worth and the country, as we bring the Monument PGA District to life,” said Co-Founder Eddie Burns. “We are very excited to be both The Official Real Estate and Luxury Real Estate Partner of the PGA of America. Along with increasing our presence in Dallas-Fort Worth, this partnership will align with our mission to bring more people to North Texas through the love of sports and desire to own property in one of the fastest-growing communities in the U.S.”