Magic Mike Live, the global sensation created and directed by Channing Tatum, is coming to Frisco for a limited time.

Starting May 11, 2023, he North American touring production will perform 10 shows a week in a custom-built venue at the Stonebriar Centre in Frisco, Texas.

“We considered a number of amazing cities to open our first production of Magic Mike Live after the release of Magic Mike’s Last Dance, but the Dallas-Fort Worth area rose to the top,” said Magic Mike Live Executive Producer Vincent Marini.

The tour’s North Texas and New York City shows were both announced on March 29, 2023, with a performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, giving viewers a sneak peek at the production.

A limited number of tickets, starting at $69 are on sale now at mmltour.com. The show features professionally trained dancers delivering a 90-minute show that packs in “sexy and daring dance routines, acrobatics, live music, comedy and more.”

Guests are invited to come early and stay late to enjoy the indoor-outdoor lounge complete with music, multiple bars and seating. The venue’s bars will offer a curated cocktail experience created in collaboration with Academy Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh’s spirit brand Singani 63, featuring signature beverages inspired by the show.

“North Texas audiences have been visiting our Las Vegas show in huge numbers for years, but this touring production is something new,” Marini said. “It’s the culmination of everything we’ve learned about our show and our guests after selling over a million tickets around the world. It’s joyful, it’s sexy, and it’s just a ton of fun. I just know that people will be blown away the minute they walk into the venue!”

Ticket buyers will also have the opportunity to pair their experience with an afternoon brunch seating on Saturday and Sunday at a variety of restaurants at Stonebriar Centre. Brunch package add-on partnerships are to be announced.