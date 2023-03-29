On March 28, 2023, Governor Greg Abbott announced that Frisco received the Music Friendly Community certification. Frisco joins 41 other Texas cities that have received the official certification.

The Music Friendly Texas program, created in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities, Abbott explained in an official statement.

“I congratulate the City of Frisco on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. Together, we will continue to work alongside local leaders in Frisco and across every region to ensure our communities have the tools needed to grow and prosper.”

To receive certification, a community must:

Host a Texas Music Office-sponsored Music Friendly Texas workshop

Establish a Music Office within a division of city government

Register with the Texas Music Industry Directory

Demonstrate music-related nonprofits partnering with the community

Collaborate with music education programs

Create an advisory board of local music stakeholders

To celebrate the announcement Mayor Jeff Cheney will host a free ceremony with Frisco City Council, the Texas Music Office, Visit Frisco and Play Artistically. The event planned for 6:30 p.m. on April 4, 2023, will take place during the city council’s regular meeting at the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center at 6101 Frisco Square Blvd.

“This Music Friendly Texas Community certification, and the new committee formed because of it, allows us to showcase the continuous hard work our cultural arts organizations put in to developing Frisco’s sound,” said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney. “It will also highlight unique ways we can champion Frisco artists, the live music industry, and our fantastic music venues.”For more information, visit the link here.