Stress is something the average person faces almost every day, but research shows some states are more stressed than others. A new study found Texas to be the 9th most stressed state in the U.S.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 41 key indicators of stress to determine the places to avoid and achieve a more relaxing life. The data set ranges from average hours worked per week, personal bankruptcy rate and adequate sleep.

According to WalletHub, many sources of stress come from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, work deadlines and relationship tension. In addition to those stressors, 83% of Americans are stressed by high inflation. Overall stress levels are not uniform across the country and certain states worry more than others about specific issues.

Here are the top 10 most stressed states:

Mississippi Louisiana New Mexico West Virginia Nevada Arkansas Alabama Kentucky Texas Oklahoma

Work, money, family and health were the topics WalletHub used to compare each state. Texas ranked 53.34 overall with scores of 5 for work, 23 for money, 5 for family and 11 for health.

Other Texas statistics:

1 st – Avg. hours worked per week

– Avg. hours worked per week 23 rd – Share of adults getting adequate sleep

– Share of adults getting adequate sleep 10 th – percent of adults in fair/poor health

– percent of adults in fair/poor health 3 rd – Median credit score

– Median credit score 30 th – Housing affordability

– Housing affordability 11 th – percent of the population living in poverty

– percent of the population living in poverty 11th – Crime rate per capita

WalletHub also noted that adults are not the only ones that feel stress and several experts commented on the topic of stress in children.

“Teach their children how to recognize, label, and regulate their emotions,” Interim Vice Provost for Academic Affairs, Co-Chief Diversity Officer California State University Kelly Campbell said. “Teach them that taking a time out is not a bad thing but a way to calm down and take deep breaths to feel better about stressful situations.”

Data used to create the study were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and more.