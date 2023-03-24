Construction progress continues at Hall Park in Frisco as developers anticipate opening the first of its new features by the end of the year.

In October 2021, Hall Park developer, the Hall Group, commenced construction on the first phase of its new masterplan development that will evolve the site surrounding Kaleidoscope Park in Frisco into a mixed-use community.

Upon completion, the full master plan will encompass approximately 9.5 million square feet of mixed-use space with a projected value of around $7 billion.

Hall Park Hotel

A main feature of the new developments will be the Hall Park Hotel, an Autograph Collection Hotels property with 224 rooms.

“Our partnership with Autograph Collection Hotels provides the opportunity to deliver a one-of-a-kind property to the residents and visitors of Frisco that will include a museum-quality art collection and world-class food and wine offerings,” said Craig Hall, chairman and CEO of Hall Group.

The hall park hotel is an autograph collection hotels property with 224 rooms. Image courtesy of hall group.

The hotel is expected to feature an outdoor pool, a 4,000-square-foot ballroom, fitness center, restaurant, lounge and patio.

The hotel will support both short-term and longer stays, with a focus on business travelers, events and regional staycationers.

As an art-focused hotel, the walls and halls of the hotel will wear world-class art pieces.

“Framed by views of the art-filled Kaleidoscope Park, which is currently underway, hotel guests will be able to experience Frisco not only as a business and sports hub but also as an emerging arts and culture destination,” said Hall.

This will be the second art-focused hotel in North Texas. Hall Arts Hotel opened in the Dallas Arts District in late 2019.

Hall Park Hotel will also participate in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the new hotel.

The hotel’s management company, Coury Hospitality, has a portfolio of more than 30 unique hotels and restaurants, including 10 hotels in the Autograph Collection.

“This marks our third Autograph Hotel in the DFW Metroplex. Our focus is to operate a world-class hotel and create unique culinary experiences that will be unmatched in the area,” said Paul Coury, CEO of Coury Hospitality.

The hotel is currently under construction with completion earmarked for the end of 2023.

The Monarch

Across the park from the hotel, developers are also building a 19-story luxury apartment tower with 214 apartment units.

“The Monarch is a visionary project that will elevate the standard of apartment living in North Texas. Hall Group has been thoughtful about every detail of the project and is executing the art of placemaking with incredible skill,” said Lisa McDonnell, senior managing director of Texas Multifamily Asset Services at Cushman and Wakefield.

The monarch view from the park. Image courtesy of hall group.

The Monarch will feature 29 different floor plans, including eight penthouse units with oversized balconies.

Amenities within the apartment building will include a club room with kitchen amenities, a pool, a fitness center, outdoor grilling areas, a yoga space, bike storage, a pet washing area and meeting rooms.

“Uniquely defined by a programmed park, world class art and a concierge-minded living experience, a luxury high-rise apartment offering of this caliber is long overdue for our growing Frisco community,” said McDonnell.

The luxury apartment block is expected to open in the fourth quarter of this year and its management company will begin accepting lease applications in June.

Eatery

At the base of the Monarch, developers are in the midst of creating a 10,000-square-foot eatery that will feature 10 chef-driven restaurants.

The Hall Park Food Eatery is slated to open in 2024.

The Tower

Adjacent to the hotel will sit a 16-story office tower, featuring approximately 380,000-square-feet of rentable space.

The Tower will offer multiple terraces on every suite level, outdoor amenity space and direct park access.

The tower will also include 10,000-square-feet of ground-level retail and restaurant space facing Kaleidoscope Park. Substantial construction of the Tower is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2023.

