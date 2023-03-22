The city of McKinney continues to push forward with acquiring commercial service at the McKinney National Airport. On March 23, 2023, the airport will host an open house for guests to view several studies on the proposed expansion.



The open house will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Old Settler’s Recreation Center. A second open house is on April 19, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cockrill Middle School.



​During the open house, residents can view the preliminary results of the federally required environmental analysis, which includes the impact on water, wildlife, culture, air quality, noise, surface transportation, residences and population.



The https://localprofile.com/2023/02/14/mckinney-push-commercial-airport/ of the airport consists of the construction of a 144,000-square-foot airport terminal, along with a 15-acre aircraft apron and 2,000 parking spots. Research by the airport indicates 75% of surrounding travelers would consider McKinney National Airport, regardless of the carrier if competitive direct flights are offered.



“McKinney is uniquely positioned to reach a desirable customer base, offering convenience to the region and competition in the market that will ultimately benefit residents of McKinney, Collin County and all of North Texas,” a statement by the McKinney National Airport reads.



Projections suggest the expansion would result in four new gates offering four to 20 flights daily and opening by 2026. By 2040, the project aims to offer 16 gates with as many as 40 daily departures.



The expansion comes with an estimated price tag of $300.7 million. Commercial service would be offered as an alternative to the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field.



Local Profile previously reported McKinney city council voted unanimously in favor of a bond election for the project. The vote puts a $200 million bond package on the May election ballot.



If approved by the voters, funding for the project is proposed to come from several sources, including General Obligation bonds, federal grants and low-interest federal transportation infrastructure loans. The airport projects an investment of approximately $300 million.