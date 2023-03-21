This weekend, the Texas Pinball Festival is set to invade a 40,000-square-foot game room in Frisco.

According to NBC DFW, the festival is one of the nation’s largest pinball events. It is set to take place at the Embassy Suites Hotel & Frisco Conference Center on March 24 to 26.

The festival will feature 400 new and vintage pinball machines. Attendees will also be able to purchase parts, supplies, equipment and memorabilia from vendors.

A number of tournaments will be held throughout the weekend including the Classics Side Tournament, a women’s tournament and the Kids’ Bump ‘n’ Win tournament. Players will have the opportunity to qualify for a Texas Wizards Tournament and take home cash prizes and trophies.

The festival will also feature professional pinball player, Roger Sharpe as he showcases his new film — Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game.

The DFW Pinball and Arcade Club will also be hosting an outdoor flea market and swap meet featuring coin-operated collectibles, project machines and more in the hotel parking lot on March 25.

Over the course of the festival, guests will have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win the 2003 Simpsons Pinball Party. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the National Videogame Museum and Kidd’s Kids.

Dates and times for the festival:

March 24 from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

March 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

March 26 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Presale tickets for the festival are closed but tickets will be available at the door. Weekend passes are available for $85 and one-day tickets range from $15 to $45. Children under five will be admitted for free.

During the weekend, guests can receive 50% off admission at the National Videogame Museum and Kidd’s Kid if they present their festival wristband.

The Embassy Suites Hotel & Frisco Conference Center is located at 7600 John Q Hammons Drive in Frisco. For more information, click here.