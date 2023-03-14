World-renowned jazz trumpeter Sean Jones is set to headline this year’s Collin Jazz Festival.

Collin College will host the 30th annual Collin Jazz Festival on March 24 and 25 at the Plano Campus.

The festival features performances by middle school and high school jazz bands from across the region, as well as Collin College jazz students and faculty.

Participating school ensembles will perform from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 25 in performance spaces across the Plano Campus. Each participating ensemble will receive an onstage clinic with one of the festival’s adjudicators immediately following their performance.

The festival’s evening concerts will feature special guest Jones. Evening concerts will begin at 7 p.m. on March 24 and 25 in the John Anthony Theatre.

Over the course of his career, Jones has performed and recorded with many notable figures, including:

Illinois Jacquet

Herbie Hancock

Jimmy Heath

Frank Foster

Nancy Wilson

Dianne Reeves

Gerald Wilson

Marcus Miller

He was also the lead trumpeter for Wynton Marsalis’ ensemble for six years and is currently a member of the SFJAZZ Collective. His most recent musical release is entitled, Sean Jones: Live from Jazz at the Bistro.

Jones’ performance at the festival will include pairings with the Collin Jazz Lab Band, Collin Combo PM, Collin Combo Too, Collin Jazztet and the Faculty Combo. Jones will also host a masterclass in the theatre at 1 p.m. on March 25.

The Plano Campus is located at 2800 E. Spring Creek Parkway. Concert admission is free and all events are open to the public. However, tickets should be reserved through the college’s University Tickets web portal. For more information, click here.

Collin College is the only public college based in Collin County. The school partners with local business, government and industry to provide customized training and workforce development. For more information, click here.