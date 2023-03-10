A new report by Allied Van Lines, one of America’s biggest moving companies, ranked U.S. cities according to the factors that people take into consideration when choosing the place to live and face the challenges of raising a family.

By analyzing 10 metrics the company found that out of the 25 top cities in the U.S., Frisco and McKinney came nearly on top, landing on No. 2 and 4 respectively.

This should come as no surprise. Earlier this year, both cities were among the top safest cities in America, along with Plano. In December 2022, a report named Frisco and Plano as some of the happiest cities in the country — some of the characteristics you want when choosing a place to live.

But raising a family takes more than only safety and a cheery disposition. In addition to safety, Allied Van Lines included housing affordability, the cost of child care, the quality of the public schools and the number of family activities available to the community. These perks were then analyzed the following 10 metrics:

Population

Cost of Living

Unemployment Rate

Median household income

Violent crime rate

Property crime rate

Child care costs

Walk score

Bike score

Public school performance

“When families choose to relocate, there are many factors they must consider when deciding which city is best for their family,” stated Steve McKenna, vice president and general manager of Allied Van Lines (via PR Newswire). “This list was created to simplify that decision for these families. We have compiled a collection of the top 25 cities for families to live in the United States this year based upon several important deciding factors.”

While most metrics in the report are well-known perks of living in North Texas, the addition of not one but two themed parks for young children and incredible parks in the near future will no doubt attract more families to Collin County looking to work, live and play, all in the safety of a supportive community.