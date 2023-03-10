Chicken fans rejoice! Fast food franchise Chicken Salad Chick has announced that it will be opening its newest restaurant in Frisco, Texas on March 14.

The new store is the first Chicken Salad Chick to be established in Frisco. It is the 10th restaurant constructed in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and the 26th location in the state of Texas as a whole.

As the name may have hinted, the American restaurant chain specializes in chicken salad, offering a variety of different concoctions of the classic food item that are classified in the spicy, savory, fruity, or more traditional categories.

Along with the signature food item, the restaurant also offers other mouth-watering foods, such as sandwiches, salads, soup, cheese dishes, desserts and more.

To celebrate the grand opening of the Frisco location, Chicken Salad Chick says that it has a number of giveaways and specials planned from March 14-18.

On grand opening day (March 14), the restaurant will give the first 100 lucky people in line free chicken salad for an entire year.

The first guest in line will receive one free large “Quick Chick” (food items in ready to grab containers) of chicken salad per week for a year, while the following 99 people in-attendance will get the same deal except its one chicken salad per month instead.

During the restaurant’s opening on March 15-17, Chicken Salad Chick will be hooking the first 50 guests that purchase a Chick Trio (food combo) each day with free swag, including a tote bag, a tumbler and a wooden cutting board, in that order of daily giveaways.

On the final day (March 18), the restaurant will have an all-day deal, where guests that purchase two Quick Chicks will receive a third for free.

Chicken Salad Chick’s Frisco restaurant will be open Monday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. It is located at 4331 Main Street in the Park West shopping center.

For more information, head over to the Chicken Salad Chick website.