Supermarket chain H-E-B has announced that it is once again seeking out unique products from locally-owned suppliers for its 2023 Quest for Texas Best contest.

The annual contest — now in its 10th year — is an open call for local food, beverage and merchandise businesses in the Lone Star State to submit their one-of-a-kind products. This year, participants have the chance to win a grand prize worth $25,000 and have their special creations featured on H-E-B’s store shelves.

The Texas-based grocery chain says that, through the contest, it has been able to discover over 960 different Texas-made products.

Among these products include food items such as salsas, coffees, empanadas and even roasted crickets. Non-food products discovered in the past include toys, beauty items, gardening tools and more.

To date, H-E-B has reviewed over 5,500 product samples, and has awarded almost $2 million in prize money to local suppliers through the annual contest.

“As we continue to expand the opportunities for small businesses in Texas and diversify our supplier base through programs like Quest for Texas Best, we look forward to seeing what our fellow Texans bring to the judges’ table during the 2023 competition,” said James Harris, senior director of Diversity & Inclusion and Supplier Diversity for H-E-B. “Now in our tenth year, we are constantly amazed at the innovation and execution of unique ideas presented by our fellow Texans.”

After the entry submission period is concluded, the top applicants will be chosen by H-E-B’s business development managers.

The selected applicants will then get the opportunity to present their respective items to a group of judges on Aug. 9, who will determine the top four winning products. In total, $70,000 in cash prizes will be awarded to the four winners.

To help participants prepare for the contest, H-E-B says that it will be hosting virtual information sessions, which will give applicants the chance to meet with H-E-B Sourcing and Supplier Diversity leaders. The sessions are scheduled to take place on March 8, 9, 16 and 30.

Submissions for the contest will be accepted through April 6, 2023. For more information, head over to H-E-B’s website.