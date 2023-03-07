The State Fair of Texas has revealed the brand new design for the size-96 boots of Big Tex, the iconic 55-foot tall cowboy statue that can be found at the fair each year.

Featured on the boots’ fresh design are a Texas canyon and a warm sunset, along with various plants and animals that are native to the Lone Star State.

Photo courtesy of the state fair of texas

The vibrant design was selected from a number of different entries that were sent in for a contest that was put together by the State Fair and footwear company Lucchese Bootmaker.

In total, the 2023 Big Tex Boot Design Contest received over 300 entries from artists ranging in age, from 10 to 79 years old. A panel of judges narrowed the number of entries down to five finalists, before ultimately selecting a contest winner based on a number of criteria.

The winning design of the contest belonged to Jessica Bonilla, a 23-year-old resident of Irving, Texas.

Bonilla is a licensed social worker who received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas and UT Arlington.

In addition to working in the health field, Bonilla also operates a small business where she sells works of art that she created.

According to news publication The Dallas Morning News, Bonilla grew up attending the State Fair every year, and when she heard that there was a design contest open to the public, she decided to accept the challenge.

“I heard about the Big Tex Boot Design Contest, and I really wanted to challenge myself to draw in a new style that I’m not as familiar with,” said Bonilla. “I am beyond excited that my design was selected to be featured on Big Tex and I will have the opportunity to share my art with millions of people!”

As a part of winning the contest, Bonilla will get the chance to work with both the State Fair of Texas and Lucchese Bootmaker to put the final touches on her design.

“… Jessica’s design highlights the beautiful and vibrant Texas sunsets we all know and love, and we can’t wait to see her vision brought to life by our bootmakers,” said Doug Kindy, Lucchese president.