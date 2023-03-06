Walmart will be opening 10 new healthcare centers in North Texas by 2024. The company aims to provide easy access to care nationwide and will provide a range of healthcare to communities.

The company recently announced it will open 28 centers in 2024, including 10 in Dallas and eight in Houston as well as expanding to Phoenix, Arizona and Kansas City, Missouri.

“With this growth in 2024, we will nearly double our current footprint, offering accessible, convenient and affordable care in two new states and expanding our presence in Texas to help the communities we serve live better, healthier lives,” Dr. David Carmouche, SVP, Omnichannel Care, said in a statement.

The specific locations of the centers were not announced, but the company hopes to continue adding health care to their superstores around the country. Centers are already open in Texas at locations in Royse City, Garland, Palestine and Tyler.

The centers will offer primary and dental care, behavioral health, audiology help, labs, X-ray services and more. Walmart hopes their super stores can be a one-stop shop for customers.

“With 90% of the U.S. population located within 10 miles of a Walmart, Walmart Health is in a unique position to provide quality, affordable health and wellness services where our neighbors already live and shop,” the statement read.

The new healthcare facilities will be approximately 5,750 square feet, located inside Walmart Supercenters, and will feature Walmart Health’s full suite of health services providing care to families. Every center will be fully staffed with qualified doctors, dentists, behavioral health specialists, community health workers and more.

“As we have from the beginning, we will continue to grow and adapt at a responsible pace to better serve the communities where we live and work,” the statement read.

Patients can make an appointment, input insurance information, find a center and more at WalmartHealth.com.