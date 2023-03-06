Math enthusiasts and pizza lovers unite! National Pi Day is coming up, and if math isn’t for you there are plenty of other cheesy ways to celebrate the day.

A local Plano Italian restaurant hopes you will mark the upcoming math holiday with a slice of pizza pie and an extra special deal.

Urban Crust, the wood-fired pizzeria in historic downtown Plano, is celebrating National Pi Day with a special cheese pizza deal. In honor of the special math holiday, Urban Crust will be offering cheese pizza for just $3.14 from 3:14 p.m. to 6 p.m. on March 14.

“With all this delicious food at a great price, one might need 3.14 days to recover,” a statement from Urban Crust said.

National Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 as a nod to Pi, the Greek letter that represents the ratio of a circumference of a circle to its diameter, which is approximately 3.14.

The holiday was first celebrated in 1988 and was officially declared a national holiday by the U.S. Congress in 2009. March 14 is also Albert Einstein’s birthday, making it the perfect annual mathematics celebration.

Urban Crust is owned and operated by Nathan and Bonnie Shea. Opened in 2009, the restaurant’s regular menu features fantastic pizzas and other Italian classics such as linguine ai gamberi and urban cowboy ribeye.

The Italian joint also offers a wide variety of cocktails with happy hours from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. If pizza pie isn’t enough for the Pi lovers, guests can purchase a fresh pie for dessert.

Urban Crust is located at 1006 E. 15th Street in Plano. For more information, click here or call (972) 509-1400.