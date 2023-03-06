Hat Creek Burger Company has announced its brand new BBQ burger in celebration of the upcoming spring season — and to kick off patio season.

Starting on March 7, and running until May 1, customers of the Texas-based burger joint will be able to purchase and enjoy the new burger consisting of a mouth-watering combination of ingredients.

Included in the restaurant’s featured burger is a beef patty, American cheese, coleslaw, onion rings and, of course, BBQ sauce.

“Hat Creek is a place for the whole family to hang out at,” said Hat Creek Founder and President Drew Gressett. “And now with this new spring-inspired BBQ burger, it’s the perfect excuse to get the family out of the house and enjoy a sunny day on one of our amazing patios. Our backyard is your backyard, so come enjoy it – and we’ll even clean up after you!”

In addition to the new delectable burger, Hat Creek also says that it will be hosting a social media giveaway. Between March 7-12, customers will have the opportunity to win an in-store party, which will include $500 worth of Hat Creek food and beverages, along with reserved tables for the party guests.

To enter the contest, Hat Creek says that all Texas residents have to do is like the restaurant’s featured image of its BBQ burger on Instagram, as well as tag two additional people. Participants in the contest must be following Hat Creek’s Instagram page to be eligible to win.

For more information on Hat Creek Burger Company, head over to the restaurant’s website.