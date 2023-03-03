Being a member of growing communities in North Texas has its challenges. But being a local leader, trying to manage balance in your life, is even harder. Local Profile reached out to nine leaders in the Collin County community that have learned through trial and failure how they create balance in their daily lives, and just maybe, you can learn from their advice and experiences to find balance in yours.

Dr. Anandita Kulkarni is a leader in the field of preventive cardiology and lipidology at Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital Plano. Advocating for women personally and professionally, Dr. Kulkarni has made it the mission of her practice to reduce the burden and complications of heart disease in women. In addition to her work at Baylor Scott & White, she also serves as a clinical assistant professor at Texas A&M University College of Medicine.

What does “productivity” look like to you?

There always needs to be a balance between furthering my personal and professional goals. Productivity is making progress in both of these aspects of my life.

What are some ways you struggle with productivity and how do you fix it?

I strive for balance. No one can be productive all the time. When I struggle with productivity, I take a break to refresh myself physically and mentally.

What is one tip you would recommend to someone else?

When it comes to the workplace, each and every one of us is replaceable. However, we are not replaceable to our friends and family. It is up to us to prioritize and advocate for our best health both physically, mentally and in relationships.

What books have influenced you?

The Art of Happiness by His Holiness The Dalai Lama. True happiness comes from within and is unwavering to our day-to-day obstacles. It reminds me to try to cultivate happiness no matter what the external circumstances may be.

What everyday thing do you excel at?

Organizing and prioritizing — I plan each day with a checklist of the things that I need to accomplish. I alternate between tasks that I can complete quickly and feel satisfied checking off my list and important tasks that require more time and effort to complete.

How do you decompress or relax?

I run — it is my time to be alone, unplug and listen to music. Preventing heart disease is a way of life. Running not only helps me relax, but helps me live the healthy and active lifestyle that I encourage my patients to live.

When are you happiest?

When I am with family and friends and engaging in lasting and meaningful relationships.

What motivates you?

I hope to leave a lasting impact on the field of medicine by furthering our knowledge through scientific research and translating these findings into clinical practice. When I am not seeing patients, I actively pursue my academic interests of learning more about how we can prevent heart disease so that I can provide my patients with the best care possible. This desire motivates me to be better each day.

What do you wish you were better at?

Saying no — this is a work in progress. We cannot feasibly take on all of the tasks and projects that are presented to us. There’s an art to tactfully saying no to the items that do not enrich our lives or further our values and mission.

What is your drink of choice or comfort meal after a long day?

Tacos.

What kind of goals do you set for yourself?

You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. While most of my goals are discrete and tangible with a clear plan on how to achieve them, sometimes occasionally shoot for the moon. Sometimes our own potential can surprise us.

Who is a role model to you?

Every relationship provides an opportunity to learn and grow. I try to find at least one quality that I admire in everyone that I meet and use it to work towards personal growth.

