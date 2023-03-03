Taco Bell announced that it has opened its newest location in Frisco, Texas on March 1, 2023. The new location is also looking for workers to join their team of ready-workers.

The brand new Taco Bell is located at 12015 University Dr., which is the fast food chain restaurant’s second location on the Frisco road. This is the fast food restaurant’s fifth overall location in the Frisco area, with other stores already established on Lebanon Rd., Eldorado Parkway and Preston Rd. The company has over 62 Taco Bell locations in North Texas and Central Oklahoma.

According to the news publication CW33, the beloved Mexican fast food joint will bring an estimated 25 new job opportunities to the North Texas location.

The Frisco spot is serving up a menu consisting of all of the unique foods that are so synonymous with the famous Taco Bell brand — including the Crunchwrap Supreme, Cheesy Gordita Crunch, Doritos Locos Taco and much more.

The new location utilizes Taco Bell’s Endeavor design, which brings to life the social experience of food in a distinctively Taco Bell way. The Endeavor model also emphasizes Taco Bell’s newest technological advancements.

The newly-opened Frisco location is offering an accessible menu board that is easy to navigate, along with an electronic ordering system that enables quick and precise ordering at the restaurant’s drive-through.

“With a fast, easy, and enjoyable in-store experience, our restaurant offers free Wi-Fi, power outlets and comfortable seating, creating a fast, easy and fun experience for our fans,” a Taco Bell spokesperson said to CW33.

The Frisco location’s dine-in hours operate from 10 a.m. to midnight daily, while the drive-through is open from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day.

For information about North Texas Bells, LLC, visit www.ntbells.com.