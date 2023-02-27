The highly anticipated Fields development officially broke ground on Feb. 23, 2023. The multimillion-dollar homes will soon be ready for buyers near the new PGA Frisco and the possible Universal theme park.

The Fields development stretches between Preston Road and U.S. Highway 380 and could include around 14,000 homes, apartments and commercial space, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Builders Huntington Homes, a brand of Plano-based Highland Homes, broke ground on a model home in Fields’ Brookside South neighborhood. The area will eventually hold 42 homes. The homes haven’t been priced yet, but according to Highland President Aaron Graham, buyers can expect to pay over $2 million.

Despite the price tag, potential home buyers are ready to make offers. More than 500 home buyers expressed interest in the project since announced last year, Graham explained. The model home will be open for tours in June.

“It’s one of those opportunities that really come around every couple of decades,” Graham told The Dallas Morning News. “We wanted to bring the prestige in our product so that it matches the prestige of the community.”

The development will be home to impressive houses in an impressive area. The homes will be one and two stories, ranging from 3,003 to 4,081 square feet. Each home will feature four to five bedrooms, with up to five full bathrooms and two or three half baths.

The homes come with fully equipped prep kitchens, studies, entertainment rooms and large covered outdoor living areas. The primary bathrooms will have floating vanities, a freestanding tub and custom closets. All secondary bedrooms will have attached bathrooms.

But Huntington Homes is not the only builder at the Fields. Britton Homes, Olivia Clarke Homes, Shaddock Homes and Toll Brothers are also on the list of future builders in Brookside South. Landon Homes bought 278 acres in two residential subdivisions of Fields for 1,200 homes, including Brookside North.

The Fields community will also include The Preserve, a 267-acre community of multimillion-dollar custom homes north of Brookside. The first phase will include 10 different builders.