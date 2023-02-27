Celebrate Texas independence this Tuesday with not one, but two celebrations in Collin County. Make some room this week for business with MillHouse’s speaker series and discuss the nuts and bolts of starting up a business with an expert. Scroll all the way down to see our local picks for where to eat and drink this week.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Photo: joshua resnick | shutterstock

When: March 2, 2023 | 3:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Rollertown Beerworks | 412 N Oklahoma St #106, Celina

More Info

Rollertown Beerworks, Tender Smokehouse and Lone Star Roots all teamed up to celebrate Texas’ independence day with a family-friendly party complete with a happy hour, Tender Smokehouse BBQ and Lone Star Roots pop-ups, local vendors, kid-friendly activities, live music and more!

When: February 26 through 28, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Plano Event Center | 2000 E. Spring Creek Pkwy., Plano

More Info

One of the biggest consignment events is back for its spring edition in Plano. If you are looking for great deals and gear up for the year, this is the event for you. For three days the Divine Consign opens its pop-up shop offering an impressive array of gently-used items for families. From children’s and maternity clothing to toys, books, games and baby equipment, whatever it is you are looking you’ll find here. Hurry up! Only two more days to shop.

Photo: stoney larue | website

When: March 2, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

Tickets

In its first-ever Texas Independence Day celebration, Legacy Hall prepared live country music performances by Stoney LaRue and special guest JD Clayton. Gather friends and family and raise a glass for all things Texan.

When: February 28, 2023 | 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Millhouse McKinney | 610 Elm Street, Suite 1000, McKinney

More Info

The MillHouse’s Lunch Bunch Speaker Series is a BYO lunch space for informal conversations around preselected subjects. This week, MillHouse founder Beth Beck PhD will share her experience and insights about the reality of starting a business and what to expect from the road from idea to execution. Attendees will discuss the basics of business startup including business concept transformation, market research, and resource realities.

Photo: aladdin | facebook

When: February 28, 2023 | 5:30 p.m.

Where: The HUB | 1289 Johnson Road, Allen

More Info

On National Hot Chocolate Day The HUB prepared a special family-friendly neighborhood night complete with a movie, popcorn and its famous hot chocolate bar. Enjoy a screening of the live-action remake of the Disney classic Aladdin with the kids and cut the week short with some family activities.

Things to Eat and Drink This Week in Collin County