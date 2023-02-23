A large development next to the new PGA of America headquarters in Frisco, Texas is set to get hundreds of rental homes. The Dallas-based developer Stillwater Capital announced construction for 215 homes on Feb. 22.

Dubbed The Link, the 240-acre mixed-use development in Frisco connects directly to the Omni PGA Frisco Resort, adjacent to the Fields community. The rental homes will also have views of the PGA’s golf courses, according to The Dallas Morning News.

“We’re excited to bring another high-quality project to Frisco, leveraging our design-oriented approach to deliver an innovative product in an already vibrant and rapidly growing neighborhood,” Stillwater Capital managing director Clay Roby said in a statement. “This is another example of our determination to develop inspired places in a thoughtful and community-focused way.”

The first homes in the community will be ready for residents in the summer of 2024, with the full community completion scheduled for late 2024. Rent will start at $2,000 a month.

The homes will include individual cottages and two-level townhomes. They were designed in partnership with company Robert Elliott Custom Homes — named after one of Stillwater’s founding partners. The company previously built in Dallas neighborhoods such as University Park, Highland Park and Preston Hollow.

“Omni Hotels and the PGA of America have been wonderful partners of ours in PGA Frisco, leading the resort and golf course development, which will open in May,” said Aaron Sherman, Stillwater Capital co-founder. “We’re excited to continue the momentum in this corridor by initiating this phase of our long-term master plan.”

The community will include a fitness center, pool, resident lounge with golf simulator, putting green and courtyard. The neighborhood will also connect to several of Frisco’s hiking and biking trails.

The Link will also be near the proposed 97-acre Universal Studios theme park, which has become a controversial idea among Frisco residents.