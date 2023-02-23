Texas-based chain restaurant Cicis Pizza has announced that it will be hosting a grand reopening event for its Frisco store on Feb. 23.

To celebrate the reopening of its Frisco location — and to thank the community — the restaurant says that it will be hosting an extra special event that will be sure to give local pizza lovers something to get ready for.

In commemoration of the occasion, Cicis says it will give the first 100 people in line at the event free pizza for a whole year.

In addition to the out-of-this-world pizza offer for the first 100 visitors, the restaurant will also offer free game play for children between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and hand out various Cicis-branded swag to attendees.

Cicis Pizza was founded in Irving, Texas back in 1983. Since its inception, the chain restaurant has provided hungry guests with a buffet-style experience, offering a wide array of pizza options, in addition to other foods — such as pastas, salads, wings and various dessert items.

Jeff Hetsel, the president and COO of Cicis Pizza, says that he is excited for the Frisco location’s reopening, and that local residents in the area should expect to experience all the offerings that make the food chain unique.

“We’re thrilled to bring back an affordable, craveable lunch and dinner option to the Frisco community,” said Hetsel.

“From the Endless Pizzabilities on our signature buffet to our game rooms, Cicis has always been a destination where families can enjoy a meal while creating memories together,” he added. “We’re eager to reopen in Frisco with our refreshed look and All You Can Eat Pizzas, Pastas, Salads and Desserts.”

The Cicis Pizza grand opening event will be taking place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Frisco store located at 5580 Preston Road.