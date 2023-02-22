The Guinness-certified world’s largest bounce house is coming to North Texas. Additional activities and inflatables will join the U.S. tour at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie.

The Big Bounce America recently announced its 2023 North America tour, visiting cities around the county. Produced by XL Event Lab, The Big Bounce America is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and features four massive inflatable attractions. The inflatable fun will be in the Dallas-Fort Worth area during March and April.

“We need more fun in the world,” Sophia Wilson, Chief Operating Officer of The Big Bounce America said. “After the times we’ve just gone through, we invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while.”

The quartet of inflatables includes the even bigger 16,000-sq. foot world’s largest bounce house, a customized sports area called sport slam, a 900-plus feet long obstacle course dubbed the giant, and a space-themed wonderland called airSPACE.

“We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced,” Wilson said. “Complementing the biggest bounce house in the world, sport slam, the giant, and airSPACE make The Big Bounce America an event not to miss … This is going to be one immersive bouncing festival for all ages!”

Inside the main bounce house, you’ll find giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops. At the center of the inflatable is a custom-built stage where a resident DJ can turn up the party, hosting games, competitions and playing music tailored to each age group.

Everyone is invited to enjoy the experience as sessions are organized by age, ranging from tiny tots to adult-only sessions.

All-Access Tickets are available online. Tickets include a three-hour pass to the event, with a timed session on The World’s Largest Bounce House, as well as unlimited access to Sport Slam, The Giant and airSPACE.

Saturday, March 18th; Sunday, March 19th – Tickets

Friday, March 24th; Saturday, March 25th; Sunday, March 26th – Tickets

Friday, March 31st; Saturday, April 1st; Sunday, April 2nd – Tickets