Take your furry child for a pup-friendly afternoon, dance to your favorite ’70s tunes and enjoy a play or two, all in one fun-packed weekend in Collin County. Scroll all the way down to find our weekly recommendations for places to eat and get everything planned for an amazing two-day break from the daily routine.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

When: February 24, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

All aboard! This Friday Legacy Hall is inviting guests to a smooth cruise through the best of ’70s yacht rock hits with a live performance by Champagne Yacht Club. Let Captain Dick and the crew’s tunes fill the air as you enjoy cocktails and delicious food from one of the 20+ eateries at Legacy Hall or reserve a Balcony VIP Lounge for the best view of the stage.

When: February 24 through March 25, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Pocket Sandwich Theatre | 1104 S. Elm Street, Carrollton

No one is safe in this murderous love triangle. Based on the play written by Ron Clark and Sam Bobrick, the show is divided into three scenes in which a murder is planned. Before planning her lover’s death with the help of her husband, Arlene planned her husband’s murder aided by her lover. After both her plans were botched, it was her turn to become the target of a murder attempt.

When: February 25, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Frisco Hall | 5353 Independence Blvd, Suite 1, Frisco

Featuring the renowned Duke Ellington Orchestra, the gala is making a stop in Frisco this weekend to honor Black History Month with a homage to the Harlem Renaissance Era by celebrating a huge Black Arts milestone: the 100-year anniversary of the world-renowned Harlem Cotton Club. Get transported to the jazz and big bands era with its tailed tuxedos, top hats, couture gowns, flapper dresses and headpieces.

When: February 11 through 25, 2023| See the full schedule

Where: Art Centre Theatre| 1400 Summit Ave, Ste E, Plano

Imagine the two most belligerent, obnoxious and politically opposed relatives you only have the pleasure of meeting for Thanksgiving got married. Would you be surprised if the wedding dinner ended up in a murder? That’s just the beginning of this wild wedding reception complete with meltdowns, confessions and audience investigation. If you discover whodunnit before the police you win a prize!

When: February 25, 2023 | 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Lakewood Brewing Company | 2302 Executive Dr., Garland

If you missed the first LakeWOOF event, this is your chance to show off your pup on their best outfit at the pup costume contest, get your own bandana made on-site, or leave with your own furry child thanks to Cody’s Friends Rescue and their adoptable dogs. Enjoy an afternoon of beer, food and pup-friendly fun.

When: February 25, 2022| 10:00 p.m.

Where: The Comedy Arena | 305 E. Virginia #104, McKinney

Music and comedy fused and created the Singprovisers to use the audience’s suggestions to create unique and hilarious scenarios and musical shows with improvised tunes by Louie Espinosa on the keys.

Alive at the End of the World – A Full Circle Dance Experience When: February 25, 2023 | 3:00 p.m.

Where: Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson

Tickets Inspired by Saeed Jones’ book of the same name, the modern dance show is divided into five themed parts: grief, love, time, memory and hope. This moving performance showcases the emotion and gravity of different experiences that feel like the end of the world — a medical diagnosis, a community-shared tragedy, the death of a loved one, how we continue to survive and come full circle to hope.

When: February 25, 2023 | 3:00 p.m.

Where: Intrinsic Smokehouse & Brewery | 509 W State St., Garland

Intrinsic in Garland is opening new and vintage aged barrels this weekend and is inviting all beer lovers to have a taste. A $20 ticket will get you a glass and four 5oz pours of the ten barrels that will be opened for the occasion. Enjoy your pour with beef ribs, the day special.

When: February 24, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Plaza Theatre | 521 W. State St., Garland

The Peterson Brothers will bring their youthful energy and soulful tunes to Garland this Friday evening. Enjoy a live performance of some of their best funk, blues and jazz songs as well as a jam-band-style improvisation.

When: February 10 through 26, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Art Centre Theatre| 1400 Summit Ave, Ste E, Plano

Based on interviews conducted with women all over the world, Eve Ensler’s award-winning play manages to be poignant at the same time as it is hilarious, taking a thoughtful look at the female experience covering a diverse array of topics such as consensual and nonconsensual sexual experiences, body image, vaginal care, prostitution and more.

