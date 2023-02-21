Later this week, Life Time, America’s largest provider of permanent pickleball courts, will kick off a series of professional pickleball tournaments. And later this year, professional pickleball will come to Frisco.

“Each of these tournaments will bring thousands of players and spectators to our athletic country clubs and further cement Life Time as the go-to destination for the fastest growing sport in America,” said Ajay Pant, vice president of racquet sports for Life Time.

Life Time is teaming up with Major League Pickleball (MLP) and the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) to host nine tournaments this year. The 2023 tournaments will include:

Feb. 23 to 26: The PPA Indoor National Championships at Life Time in Lakeville, Minn.

May 4 to May 7: The PPA Tour North Carolina Open at Life Time Charlotte, N.C.

May 18 to 21: The PPA Tour Acrytech Atlanta Open at Life Time Peachtree Corners, Ga.

June 8 to 11: The PPA Select Medical Orange County Cup at Life Time Rancho San Clemente, Calif.

June 15: MLP tournament at Life Time Rancho San Clemente, Calif.

Sept. 21: MLP tournament at Life Time Peachtree Corners, Ga.

Sept. 28: The PPA Tour Texas Roundup at Life Time Frisco, Texas

Nov. 30 – December 3: The PPA Tour Finals at Life Time San Clemente, Calif.

Dec. 7: The MLP Championships at Life Time San Clemente, Calif.

“We relish our alliance with MLP and the PPA to continue elevating this sport,” said Pant.

Additionally, the company will host its Pickleball Classic Tournaments for members at its clubs during the months of February and March.

Currently, Life Time operates 160 clubs and 500 permanent courts across the country. The company has been aggressively expanding its portfolio for the past several years.

Since early 2022, Life Time has been actively constructing five new courts each week. The company plans to exceed 1,000 courts by the end of 2024. Many of the new courts will include viewing areas, stadium seating and social lounges.

