Children’s Health recently acquired an office campus in Plano, expanding the Dallas-based pediatric medical care provider’s presence in Collin County.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Children’s Health purchased the former office campus in Legacy business park, where soft drink company Dr. Pepper used to reside.

The three-story, over 285,000-square-foot office campus in Plano was established back in 1998. Located on Legacy Drive, the campus served as the regional headquarters for Keurig Dr. Pepper for over 20 years.

Following the beverage company’s decision to move its headquarters to a new Plano location, it successfully sold its Legacy office complex to commercial real estate firm Champion Partners in 2019.

After acquiring the Legacy location from Dr. Pepper, the Dallas-based private real estate company had planned to transform the campus buildings for other businesses to utilize, but instead opted to sell the buildings to Children’s Health instead.

As of the moment, Children’s Health has not announced any plans for how it will utilize the newly-acquired property, but says that it will be assessing the Plano campus to figure out how to best optimize it.

“As we expand our system to meet the needs of a rapidly growing pediatric population, we are investing in space to help us prepare for this growth,” a Children’s Health representative said in an email to The Dallas Morning News. “We purchased this property near our Plano campus, at Legacy and Hedgcoxe Road, and are currently evaluating the best use of this property to serve our mission to make life better for children.”

Details of the terms of purchase have not been publicly revealed.

Children’s Health’s acquisition of the Plano property is the latest in a number of developments the organization has made in the area of recent.

The health care provider is currently constructing a new seven-floor tower at its Preston, Texas hospital property, along with plans to build a new medical clinic in Southwest Dallas.