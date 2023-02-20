The weekend leaked into the week with Mardi Gras and National Margarita Day celebrations. Enjoy parades, live performances and movie screenings before the real weekend begins. Scroll all the way down to see our local picks for where to eat and drink this week.
Celebrate Mardi Gras in Collin County
Fat Tuesday
When: February 21, 2023 | 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Legacy Hall | 5908 Headquarters Dr, Plano
Fat Tuesday Pub Crawl
When: February 21, 2023 | 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Where: Watters Creek | 970 Garden Park Dr, Allen
Fat Tuesday Parade
When: February 21, 2023 | 6:30 p.m.
Where: Legacy West | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano
Mardi Gras in The Star District
When: February 21, 2023 | 9:00 to 11:00 p.m.
Where: Sambuca 360 | 7200 Bishop Rd. #270, Plano
Fat Tuesday: The Mardi Grass Affair
When: February 21, 2023 | 5:00 p.m. to midnight
Where: Sambuca 360 | 7200 Bishop Rd. #270, Plano
Mardi Gras Madness
When: February 21, 2023
Where: Tricky Fish at CityLine | 3661 N Plano Rd #2500, Richardson
The Vagina Monologues
When: February 10 through 26, 2023 | See the full schedule
Where: Art Centre Theatre| 1400 Summit Ave, Ste E, Plano
Based on interviews conducted with women all over the world, Eve Ensler’s award-winning play manages to be poignant at the same time as it is hilarious, taking a thoughtful look at the female experience covering a diverse array of topics such as consensual and nonconsensual sexual experiences, body image, vaginal care, prostitution and more.
Jazz Night
When: February 22, 2023 | 6:00 to 9:30 p.m.
Where: The Comedy Arena | 305 E. Virginia #104, McKinney
In this occasion the Café Society Band will perform jazzy interpretations of some of your favorite modern and classic love themes for an extra romantic jazz night out. This time they’ll be joined by Anthony Nagid & Friends and special jazz guests.
celebrate national margarita day
Top 6 Places To Celebrate National Margarita Day In Dallas & Collin County
One of the most popular food holidays in the country is back to remind us that cold weather is no excuse to pass on the opportunity to enjoy a well-done margarita.
Live Band Karaoke with Time Machine
When: February 22, 2023 | 9:30 p.m.
Where: Sidecar Social | 5100 Belt Line Rd, Addison
Ley your inner rockstar lose on this karaoke night complete with a Time Machine band performing your favorite tunes behind you. Live your fantasy and perform on stage with your band in front of an audience. All those years of singing in the shower will finally pay off!
Neighborhood Night at The HUB
When: February 21, 2023 | 5:30 p.m.
Where: The HUB | 1289 Johnson Road, Allen
On National Hot Chocolate Day The HUB prepared a special family-friendly neighborhood night complete with a movie, popcorn and its famous hot chocolate bar. Enjoy a screening of Despicable Me with the kids and cut the week short with some family activities.