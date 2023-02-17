Birdcall, the Colorado-based fast-casual chicken sandwich place, opened up its first location in the entire state of Texas. “Bringing Birdcall to Texas felt like a natural next step,” said Mark Lohmann, CEO of Birdcall, in an official statement. “Texans are proud foodies, and we know they appreciate a well-made, quality chicken sandwich.”

The new Carrollton location serves up all-natural, made-to-order chicken sandwiches, whether that’s the original chicken sandwich, the Nashville hot, the southern or the veggie, animal-free Meati sandwich.

We tried the deluxe chicken sandwich (all-natural crispy chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomato, lettuce, buttermilk herb mayo), the rancher (all-natural crispy chicken, white cheddar cheese, bacon red onion jam, bird-b-q sauce), the buffalo (all-natural crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese slaw, tomato) and the original (all-natural crispy chicken, dill pickles), the tots, slaw, nuggets and the Asian salad (romaine, avocado, wonton strips, edamame, peanuts, red cabbage, cucumber, carrot, broccoli, cilantro, sweet chili vinaigrette). All were delicious.

(If you want to win a gift card, see how in the Reel below!)

See more

For those with dietary restrictions, Birdcall chicken sandwiches can be ordered with grilled chicken and a gluten-free bun. Plus, many of the salads are already gluten-free or can be made gluten-free, and there are gluten-free sides like the nuggets.

Birdcall doesn’t only serve food, but also drinks, including beer and cocktails. And while you wait for your food, you can also play free-play arcade games.

Courtesy birdcall

But Birdcall isn’t only about food and drink: its 1% initiative gives back to the community. According to Birdcall, this is “a pledge to reinvest 1% of sales back into local communities through school and non-profit fundraisers, food donations, sponsorships, charitable events and more.”

The Carrollton location is the first in Birdcall in Texas, but it certainly isn’t the last. There are plans to open three more locations in North Texas later this year, including restaurants in Frisco, Dallas and Richardson.