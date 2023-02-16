After being the target of a racist incident in late December last year, four-star recruit and No. 1 quarterback in Dallas, Mike Hawkins Jr., and his family moved away from their home in Allen for safety reasons.

In January 2023, Mike Hawkins Jr. and his younger brother Maliek were transferred to Frisco Emerson High School and were hoping to return to the field, but according to The Dallas Morning News the brothers’ eligibility was questioned after a form triggered a hearing.

On Feb. 14, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) hearing was held after Allen submitted a previous athletic participation form saying that there had been a “conflict or dissatisfaction” between the student’s family and Allen’s athletic and academic supervisors.

After questioning the family, the District 3-5A executive committee voted 5-1 in favor of the two brothers’ eligibility to play varsity football at Frisco Emerson.

According to WFAA, former NFL player and father of the two students Mike Hawkins Sr. expressed his disappointment with Allen ISD during the hearing. “It’s no way that we should have to deal with this,” said Hawkins through tears. “There’s no way and then for them to push a narrative of there was a conflict. There’s no conflict. It’s simply I’ve got to protect my family, the same thing I told them in that meeting. What would you do with your kids? What would you do with your family?”

Allen head coach Lee Wiginton participated in the hearing and explained that the district marked the box in the form after a comment Hawkins Sr. made after a team game.

“He simply said, ‘How can you let this happen? How can this be? How do you expect people not to move out.’ The move is not a reaction to the dissatisfaction. The move was a reaction to the things that you heard Mr. Hawkins talk about,” said Wiginton referring to the racist slurs painted on the family’s garage door.

During the hearing, the family was questioned about the timeline of the transfer. At the time of the incident, the family believed that the high schooler was targeted after they listed their house for sale, intending to move to a different home in the area. This led to speculation that Mike Jr. was transferring from Allen High School. They explained that on Jan. 3 they met with district leaders to discuss the hate speech vandalism and after that meeting, they decided to enroll both students at Frisco Emerson on Jan. 11, 2023.

“We’ve gone through so much, and the lack of sympathy from the previous school is very disheartening,” said Annabelle Hawkins, the mother of the two students.

Responding to The Dallas Morning News request for comment, an Allen ISD spokesperson said that they simply responded to a previous athlete participation form request and that the district played no part in the eligibility hearing. “Any questions regarding the hearing should be directed toward the district committee that requested the hearing,” the spoke person told The Dallas Morning News, adding, “We wish the Hawkins family only the best in their future endeavors.”