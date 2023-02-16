A new report from financial technology company SmartAsset has named three North Texas cities among the safest places in the United States.

According to the report’s findings, Frisco was ranked as the number one safest American city, followed right behind by McKinney in second place, along with Plano in the five spot.

Joining the three Lone Star State cities in the top five was another Texas city in McAllen (third place) and California’s own Santa Clarita (fourth place).

This was the second year in a row that Frisco was ranked as the most safe American city by SmartAsset. According to the company, Frisco had achieved its top placement by having the fourth-lowest violent crime rate (95 crimes for every 100,000 residents), the fourth-lowest drug poisoning mortality rate (eight deaths per 100,000 residents) and the sixth-lowest property crime rate (901 crimes per 100,000 residents).

McKinney was found to have had the fourth-lowest drug poisoning deaths (eight per 100,000) which placed the North Texas city in a tie with Plano in that statistic. In addition, McKinney achieved the fifth-lowest property crimes (887 per 100,000) and the 10th-lowest mark when it came to violent crimes (127 per 100,000).

Plano — just like its two aforementioned North Texas neighbors — was also placed fourth among American cities for deaths by drug poisoning, as well as ranking 17th-lowest in violent crimes (157 per 100,000).

To create the list, SmartAsset evaluated 200 of the largest cities in America based on a number of metrics, included violent crime rates, property crime rates, vehicular mortality rate, drug poisoning mortality rate and the percentage of the population that participates in excessive drinking of alcoholic beverages.

Along with analyzing the most safe cities in the country, SmartAsset also ranked the most affordable safe cities, with the only North Texas city to crack the top five being Frisco.