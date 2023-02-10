The city of McKinney has announced that it plans to host a dedication ceremony later this month to unveil the anticipated Benji Love statue that has been in the works since last year.

The statue, which will be located in Historic Downtown McKinney, will resemble the iconic canine from the hit movie Benji in honor of the film’s upcoming 50th anniversary.

Artist Susan Norris was tasked with sculpting the statue of the adorable dog. The project was funded by the McKinney Arts Commission, as well as the Daisy Riddle family — who provided support in memory of their precious dog.

Back in the early 1970s, the majority of Benji was filmed in downtown McKinney, which served as the main location for the movie’s outdoor scenes.

The film was written, produced and directed by Joe Camp, and was about a friendly stray pooch that comes to the rescue of two kids that find themselves in danger.

What started out as a small indie flick with a budget of $500,000 rose to prominence, as the film would go on to earn $45 million and even earn an Oscar nomination for best original song.

According to a release from the McKinney website, Benji became culturally significant to the city, with movie fans flocking to the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb to check out locations featured in the film.

The Benji Love statue will be unveiled to the public during the city’s annual Krewe of Barkus dog parade and festival on Feb. 19.

The dedication ceremony is scheduled to take place downtown at 2:30 p.m. on the Krewe of Barkus stage, following the conclusion of the Mardi Gras dog parade.

In addition to the dog statue ceremony, the city of McKinney is also planning a family film festival in honor of Benji’s notable anniversary. Details about the event have yet to be announced, although the city website says that it is aiming to host it sometime in late 2024.