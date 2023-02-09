The longest-ever serving police chief in the City of Melissa’s history has announced his retirement this week.

Chief of Police Duane Smith says he will be retiring from the Melissa Police Department on Aug. 25 of this year after serving in the role for over 20 years.

During his time with the Melissa Police Department, Smith has helped the department achieve an unblemished record of safety since 2007. In addition, Smith has also helped guide the department to receive the Recognition designation from the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA) — which is a certification that is given to police departments that utilize the latest in the industry’s best practices.

“It’s been an honor to have served the City of Melissa,” said Smith. “I wish to express my deepest gratitude to City Council members, past and present, City Manager Jason Little, and especially the professional officers of the Melissa Police Department with whom I have had the great pleasure of working over the years. Without their support, I would not have been able to achieve this success.”

Smith was born in Kentucky and moved to Allen, Texas with his family as a youth. He would go on to enlist in the U.S. Army, where he served for four years.

Following his stint with the army, Smith attended Collin County Police Academy in 1994 and graduated as a certified patrol officer.

Smith would begin his police career as a reserve officer for the Blue Ridge Police Department. He would then later serve as a patrol officer for numerous departments around Texas, including the Farmersville Police Department.

In 2000, Smith was hired by the Melissa City Marshal’s Office — which would shortly later become officially designated as a Police Department.

After his initial hiring, Smith would later be promoted to sergeant, followed by a promotion to interim police chief after the department’s original chief retired.

Amidst the City of Melissa’s search for a new police chief, the mayor and City Council would extend an offer for the position to Smith. He would accept the job, which led to a long and successful career in the role.

Smith says that he will use his time post-retirement to travel and engage in other pursuits.

Following Smith’s retirement announcement, the City of Melissa says that it will be conducting a nationwide search for his replacement.