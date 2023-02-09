The Children’s Health Specialty Center Prosper is now open. The center will provide care for children and families in the Collin and Denton counties. Children’s Health is one of the largest pediatric healthcare providers in the country and the leading pediatric healthcare system in North Texas.

“We are excited about this new addition to our support of this growing area,” said Christopher Durovich, president and CEO of Children’s Health. “This new center is an important next chapter in our ongoing promise to the families of North Texas to provide the right care, at the right time, in the right place to make their lives better.”

The new three-floor specialty center hosts a variety of services including the Children’s Health Andrews Institute, which provides advanced musculoskeletal, sports medicine, fracture and concussion care. As well as the Children’s Health PM Pediatric Urgent Care location, which focuses on urology, cardiology, pulmonology, general surgery, neurology, gastroenterology and ENT/audiology.

Arya and Alan Sing, M.D., Children’s Health pediatric cardiologist. Credit: All images courtesy of Children’s Health

“The new Children’s Health Specialty Center Prosper is part of a long-term focus and relationship we have with this area and the people we proudly serve,” said Vanessa Walls, president of the Northern Market for Children’s Health. “This expansion allows us to continue to make world-class, comprehensive care available to more children closer to their homes, and it addresses their growing medical needs as we strengthen and invest in key clinical programs and branches of academic and community care.”

One of the first patients to receive care is Arya Patel. Arya has a congenital heart condition known as hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), which affects the left ventricle of the heart and inhibits it from pumping enough oxygenated blood throughout the body. Arya and her family have previously had to travel to Dallas to receive care, and the Prosper opening makes it easier for her and her family to receive pediatric care closer to home.

“We are incredibly pleased to have the high-quality care of Children’s Health with this new Specialty Center,” said Prosper Mayor David Bristol. “As our community continues to grow, providing expert care closer to home is more important than ever. The addition of these services right in our backyard is yet another reason for people to call Prosper home. This new center builds upon the Mayor’s Centers of Excellence in Healthcare and is a cornerstone of that pillar.”

To learn about other expansion efforts from Children’s Health, please visit Childrens.com/expansion.